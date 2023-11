Calgary-based Suncor Energy has slashed its workforce — both employees and contractors — by 1500 people as part of a “difficult” process put in place by recently appointed chief executive Rich Kruger.

Suncor currently produces about 690,000 barrels per day of oil of varying grades in Canada, with the bulk of its big producing assets located in northern Alberta’s huge oil sands play, and about 50,000 bpd coming from its assets offshore Newfoundland.