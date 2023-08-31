A fresh investigation by the Organised Crime & Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) has alleged stock manipulation in Adani Group companies, claiming that Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s family invested millions of dollars in its own companies via “opaque” Mauritius funds.
‘Mysterious’ investors: Adani faces fresh stock manipulation allegations
OCCRP global network of investigative journalists have claimed in a report that investors have widely reported ties to the group’s majority shareholders, the Adani family
31 August 2023 10:40 GMT Updated 31 August 2023 11:22 GMT
