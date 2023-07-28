Italian oil major Eni posted a sharp decline in its latest quarterly profits, which fell nearly 50% but topped analysts' expectations.

Eni reported adjusted net profit of €1.94 billion ($2.14 billion), 49% down on the same time last year but above analysts' consensus of €1.64 billion.

Chief executive Claudio Descalzi spoke of a “less supportive environment” having characterised the business in the second quarter of the year, as lower oil and gas prices affected realised sales, and refining margins decreased.

“This resilience is significant after having successfully captured upside in the previous stronger scenario,” said Descalzi.

He highlighted an “excellent” result for the company’s gas and LNG division, GGP, which saw adjusted operating profits of €1.01 billion, against a €14 million loss last year.

Eni said the market continued to show “some degree of volatility and arbitrage opportunities”, which led to a positive contribution from GGP.

Meanwhile, E&P, the major’s single largest division, saw adjusted operating profits fall 58% in the period, to €2.07 billion.

The company confirmed its quarterly dividend increase to €0.94 per share from September, and maintained a share buyback programme of €2.2 billion that started in May.

In line with its peers, the major had to contend with falling oil and gas prices in the quarter, after the highs reached in 2022 amid energy shortage concerns in Europe that followed disruption of Russian piped gas flows.

Eni described a “highly robust” result despite a 30% decrease in crude oil prices, and a 60% decline in gas prices and refining margins in the period.

Total hydrocarbons production in the quarter rose 2% to 1.61 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Performance in E&P was affected by lower prices as well as the impact of the deconsolidation of Azule, the joint venture business which Eni set up with BP in Angola last year.

Eni’s renewables business, Plenitude, recorded an 18% increase in adjusted operating profit in the quarter against year-ago levels, to €165 million. Ramp-up of renewable energy installed capacity and production volumes contributed to the increase.

In June, the Italian major and its Norwegian subsidiary, Vaar Energi, set out to acquire UK independent oil and gas producer Neptune Energy in a $4.9 billion deal, which is expected to conclude at the beginning of next year.

The takeover will bring Eni a widespread portfolio of gas-oriented operations in Western Europe, Indonesia, Australia and North Africa. Eni said the deal will allow Eni and Vaar to increase their total production plateau by over 100,000 boepd.

Earlier this month, Eni closed the acquisition of Chevron’s development and production assets IDD offshore Indonesia, where the Italian company was already a minority partner in the project.