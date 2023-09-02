Toronto-listed upstream independent Criterium Energy has elected to terminate its marketed public offering with the knock-on effect being it has had to pull the plug on the planned acquisition of Singapore-based E&P player Mont D’Or Petroleum.

Criterium in June had agreed a cash and shares deal to acquire Mont D’Or what would have given it 100% operated interests in two onshore production sharing contracts in Indonesia — Tungkal and West Salawati.

At the time, Criterium had described the acquisition as “transformative”, as it would have established it as an operator in Southeast Asia while also providing immediate production and operating cash flow.

The 2285-square kilometre Tungkal block onshore South Sumatra is home to the producing Mengoepeh and Pematang Lantih oilfields. Tungkal’s current output is 1030 barrels per day of oil and the PSC has proven plus probable reserves of 4.6 million barrels of crude, while the West Salawati PSC in Southwest Papua province has current output of 20 bpd and hosts proven plus probable reserves of 100,000 barrels.

Criterium said the decision to walk away from the marketed public offering was made after “extensive deliberation and in response to current market dynamics”.

“The decision not to proceed with the offering reflects the company's dedication to maximising value for its shareholders while ensuring that any transaction aligns with the company's strategic objectives,” Criterium said in a statement.

The company claimed that the value of its existing assets is not reflected in the context of the current market, preventing any accretive equity financing.

However, all might not be lost as Criterium said it intends to initiate discussions with Mont D’Or shareholders and stakeholders to align the acquisition terms to be accretive to its valuation “in the context of the current market conditions”.

“We are actively engaged in continuing discussions with Mont D’Or shareholders and stakeholders to explore various solutions to complete the acquisition to the mutual benefit of all parties. If we are unable to reach such terms, we will strongly consider alternative acquisition opportunities,” commented Criterium chief executive Robin Auld.

"Our goal is to ensure that our investors realise the best possible value from any transaction while at the same time allowing us to execute our strategic objectives on which we were founded."

Criterium had earlier revealed ambitious plans to boost output from Mont D’Or’s Indonesian acreage via infill drilling and well workovers — a three-well campaign at Mengoepeh was on the cards for the fourth quarter of 2023 — and the Canadian company was also evaluating the potential to produce gas from the assets.