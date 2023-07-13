Aker BP, Norway's second-largest oil and gas producer, has reported a new quarterly production record at its lowest-ever cost and with an improved emissions intensity during an eventful three-month period ending 30 June 2023.

The new production record was 481,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to 453,000 boepd in the previous quarter driven by the successful ramp-up of the Johan Sverdrup field.

Aker BP’s production cost per boe was $5.6 compared to $7.20.

The company claimed its “industry leading greenhouse gas emissions intensity” further improved to 2.6 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent per boe.

A major operational highlight was the government approval of all of Aker BP's field development projects including nine that are operated by Aker BP.

There was also a significant oil discovery at Ost Frigg, which is likely to be included in the ongoing Yggdrasil project.

The company reported operating profit of $2.25 billion and net profit of $397 million compared to $187 million in the first quarter.

Karl Johnny Hersvik, Aker BP’s chief executive, said: “It has been a very strong second quarter for Aker BP. Beyond these strong results, I am also pleased that our field development projects are on track, and we have achieved important milestones throughout the quarter.

“Furthermore, we have had exploration success in the quarter, contributing to the growth of our resource base and the value of our ongoing field development projects.”