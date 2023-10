Norwegian oilfield services giant Aker Solutions is reaping the financial benefits of the oil and gas industry's heavy investments in field developments with strong quarterly results that included the consolidation of its subsea division.

Third-quarter revenue increased to Nkr14.3 billion ($1.28 billion) from Nkr10 billion one year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation excluding special items increased to Nkr1.5