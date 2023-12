Mediterranean-focused independent Energean has struck an important deal with Chariot Energy that will see it take over operatorship of the junior player’s Anchois gas project offshore Morocco, and secure a dominant stake in promising nearby exploration acreage.

The agreement also commits Energean to drill an appraisal well in 2024 at Anchois which, if successful, could boost gas resources at the field to 1 trillion cubic feet from about 635 billion cubic feet currently.