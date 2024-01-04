Houston-based APA Corporation has struck a $4.5 billion deal to acquire US independent Callon Petroleum as the US shale rush continues to gather pace, with the transaction representing a 14% premium on Callon's closing price yesterday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The all-stock deal will see New York-listed APA boost its exposure to the Permian shale play, particularly the Delaware basin, and increase output in the red-hot E&P area by almost 50%.

The two parties have signed a definitive agreement under which APA will acquire Callon in an all-stock transaction valued at about $4.5 billion, a deal that includes Callon’s net debt.

Under the terms of the transaction, each share of Callon common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.0425 shares of APA common stock.

The deal represents an implied value of each Callon share of $38.31 based on the closing price of APA stock on 3 January.

This transaction also represents a premium of 13.8% on Callon's closing share price of $33.65 on 3 January.

The deal is expected to be accretive to all key financial metrics and add to APA’s inventory of short-cycle opportunities, said the acquiring company.

Callon’s assets are centred in the Delaware basin where it controls nearly 120,000 acres.

APA chief executive John Christmann said: “This transaction is aligned with (our) overall portfolio strategy and fits all the criteria of our disciplined approach to evaluating external growth opportunities.

"Callon has built a strong portfolio in the Permian basin that is complementary to our existing Permian assets and rounds out our opportunity set in the Delaware.”

He said the acquisition is "accretive and unlocks value for both shareholder bases, as increased scale will enable us to realise significant overhead and cost-of-capital synergies," adding that "the pro forma footprint in the Permian will also create opportunities to capture meaningful operating synergies.”

Estimated overhead, operational and cost-of-capital synergies are forecast to to exceed $150 million annually.

The deal is also set to improve APA's credit profile while the pro forma balance sheet will "remain strong," said the company.

Callon chief executive Joe Gatto said the business combination "provides for an enhanced value proposition for our shareholders built on their depth of experience and strong execution in the Permian basin, flexibility for increased capital allocation, and ongoing delineation and optimisation efforts."

In the third quarter of 2023, the combined company's Permian basin production would have averaged 311,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a 48% increase on what APA would have produced on a standalone basis.

Bringing Callon under it wing is also expected to drive APA's total production (it has producing assets in Egypt and elsewhere) past 500,000 boepd and value the enlarged organisation at $21 billion.

APA is expected to issue some 70 million shares of common stock as part of the acquisition.

After closing, existing APA shareholders are expected to own approximately 81% of the combined company, with the remainder held by existing Callon shareholders.

APA said it expects to retire the existing debt at Callon and replace it with APA term loan facilities totaling $2 billion, which are expected to offer improved optionality for near-term debt reduction.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by both companies' boards and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

On closing of the transaction, a representative from Callon will join APA's board.