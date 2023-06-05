The oil and gas sector in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to find fundraising more difficult, particularly to support fresh capacity, according to a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics & Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

Industry financing is subject to the practices of its financiers, underwriters and advisors.

However, more financial institutions are joining a worldwide alliance that is committed to less funding of fossil-fuel operations, which include making no new direct investments in upstream production, noted the report.