The oil and gas sector in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to find fundraising more difficult, particularly to support fresh capacity, according to a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics & Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

Singapore’s UOB to stop financing oil and gas projects
Industry financing is subject to the practices of its financiers, underwriters and advisors.

However, more financial institutions are joining a worldwide alliance that is committed to less funding of fossil-fuel operations, which include making no new direct investments in upstream production, noted the report.