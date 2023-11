India’s Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has revealed that its energy business order book has increased to a record $12.8 billion, led by increased contracting activities in the Middle East.

The Indian private sector contracting giant, while announcing its second-quarter results, said that its “energy projects segment order book crossed 1,000,000 million Indian rupees ($12 billion) for the first time ever, taking the segment order book to 1,068,020 million Indian rupees ($12.8