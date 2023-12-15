Thailand’s national upstream company PTTEP plans to invest $32.575 billion over the next five years (2024-2028) with the aim of expediting ongoing projects to production start-up while boosting output from key existing international and domestic assets.

Three ‘remarkable’ oil and gas discoveries for Asian giant
 Read more

Chief executive Montri Rawanchaikul said the company’s strategy to enable sustainable growth is focused on three main pillars -strengthening its oil and gas upstream business (driving value), reducing greenhouse gas emissions (decarbonisation) and expanding into new business in preparation for the energy transition (diversification).