Thailand’s national upstream company PTTEP plans to invest $32.575 billion over the next five years (2024-2028) with the aim of expediting ongoing projects to production start-up while boosting output from key existing international and domestic assets.

Chief executive Montri Rawanchaikul said the company’s strategy to enable sustainable growth is focused on three main pillars -strengthening its oil and gas upstream business (driving value), reducing greenhouse gas emissions (decarbonisation) and expanding into new business in preparation for the energy transition (diversification).