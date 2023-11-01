The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has published a new directive that prohibits certain financial services by US persons to or for the benefit of Myanmar’s state-owned Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE).

The sanctions against MOGE seek to degrade the regime’s ability to purchase weapons to carry out atrocities against the people of Burma, the OFAC on Tuesday said, referring to the Southeast Asian nation by its former official name.

The move aligned with similar designations by the UK and Canada.

“As Burma’s most lucrative state-owned enterprise, MOGE provides hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign revenues every year to the military regime’s coffers, which the regime uses to purchase weapons and military materiel from abroad,” commented US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

“Through the issuance of a financial services directive against MOGE, the United States seeks to disrupt the regime’s access to the US financial system and curtail its ability to perpetrate atrocities.”

Since the military coup in 2021, Burma’s military regime has repeatedly harmed civilians in air strikes, suppressed pro-democracy movements, destroyed homes and infrastructure, and displaced millions of people, among other appalling acts, stated OFAC.

“[This] action, taken in coordination with Canada and the United Kingdom, maintains our collective pressure on Burma’s military and denies the regime access to arms and supplies necessary to commit its violent acts,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism & Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson.

“Collectively, we remain committed to degrading the regime’s evasion tactics and continuing to hold the regime accountable for its violence.”

The Treasury’s sanctions effectively relate to financial services "to or for the benefit of" MOGE, which prohibit US persons from the provision, exportation, or re-exportation, directly or indirectly, of financial services to or for the benefit of MOGE or its property or interests in property.

These prohibitions will take effect on 15 December.

The OFAC described MOGE as a “Burmese state-owned enterprise involved in the extraction, production and distribution of oil and gas in Burma” that administers large offshore oil and gas fields through “lucrative joint ventures with foreign entities”.

The state-owned company today reportedly remains the largest single source of foreign revenue for Burma’s military regime, providing hundreds of millions of dollars each year, confirmed the OFAC.

“Our actions build on previous designation actions against MOGE leadership and seeks to further restrict the regime’s access to US dollars, which it uses to procure weapons and other equipment from abroad. This action will limit the regime’s ability to carry out violent attacks against its own citizens.”

The OFAC on Tuesday also designated three entities and five individuals connected to Burma’s military regime pursuant to Executive Order 14014.

It added that these announced sanctions target companies and individuals, including government officials and military cronies, “who perpetuate or facilitate the brutal violence in Burma”.