Australia’s 2023 budget, unveiled on Tuesday evening by Treasurer Jim Chalmers, paves the way for new gas field developments, while recognising that carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) and low-carbon hydrogen are crucial to meet the nation’s net-zero goals.

The budget allocated A$2 billion (US$1.32 billion) to accelerate the development of low-carbon hydrogen in Australia — the Hydrogen Headstart programme — and to catalyse clean-energy industries against the backdrop of proposed changes to the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax (PRRT) that are forecast to bring in an extra A$2.4 billion to the Treasury over the next four years.

However, many believe the federal government still needs to do more, not least if it wants the best competitive outcome for its hydrogen and CCUS ambitions.

The earmarked A$2 billion will not touch the sides of what’s required to stimulate the nation’s fledging hydrogen industry, according to Flor De la Cruz, Wood Mackenzie’s principal research analyst for hydrogen and emerging technologies.

De la Cruz told Upstream that strong policy support is essential in the nascent and rapidly evolving market.

“In the last few years, we have seen governments respond to industry with additional policy support [targets, subsidies, etc] and it works,” she said.

“We are seeing developers flock to the US on the back of the IRA [Inflation Reduction Act] and company strategies focus on exporting to the EU on the back of RepowerEU. But Australia has fallen behind, allocating A$2 billion won’t really move the needle.”

She explained that A$2 billion would only stand up a handful of Australian projects but will not stimulate a hydrogen industry and address the nation’s issue of domestic oversupply.

Budget: Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Photo: AP/SCANPIX

According to WoodMac’s latest supply and demand outlook, Australia will have to export more than 65% of its low-carbon hydrogen supply by 2033.

“With only two major import markets, the EU and northeast Asia, this puts a lot of Australian projects at risk of securing offtake. Australia needs to focus on building a domestic low-carbon hydrogen market to get some of these projects off the ground,” De la Cruz said.

“If Australia intends to become a key player, then the Albanese government needs to develop clear hydrogen strategy with domestic targets supported by subsidy schemes similar to those in the US, EU and the UK.”

The 2023 budget also recognised the importance of CCUS, with a review of regulations to enable CCUS investment.

However, it stopped short of committing to a national CCUS roadmap in partnership with industry that industry association APPEA said is required to provide the clear policy direction needed to promote Australia as a regional carbon storage leader.

Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA) chief executive Samantha McCulloch said: “We share Australia’s commitment to reducing emissions to achieve net zero across the economy by 2050 and CCUS will be a key tool.

“Global momentum for CCUS is growing and Australia must not miss the emissions reduction and economic opportunity of an emerging CCUS industry that creates new jobs and investment,” McCulloch said.

The budget also pledged A$4 billion in new funding intended to make Australia a renewable-energy superpower, taking total funding to A$40 billion including the previously announced programmes.

“But this is well below the cumulative A$100 billion of public capital that [independent think tank] Climate Energy Finance considers is required to crowd-in A$200 billion to A$300 billion of private capital investment to position Australia as a global leader in energy transition and ensure our energy security and independence,” CEF analyst Tim Buckley said.

Papers show that since the October 2022 budget, PRRT receipts have been revised up A$300 million in 2023-2024 and A$2 billion over the five years from 2022-2023 to 2026-2027 — and that is before taking into account the extra $2.4 billion of PRRT forecast to be collected from producers because of the proposed changes to the regime.

While these changes will put an increased tax burden on many of Australia’s producers, particularly on companies involved in greenfield gas projects, Buckley described the changes as “a serious case of fiscal policy underreach” given that the gross profits of Australian liquefied natural gas exporters exceeded A$63 billion in 2022-2023.

He contrasted the proposed PRRT changes with the progressive royalty levied on coal exports by the Queensland state government that will deliver royalties of between 12% and 20%.

“That the gas industry has been gifted a royalty (misnamed as a super-profits tax) discount relative to every other mining sector in Australia, as it reaps war profits off our sovereign public assets while returning a relative pittance to tax coffers, speaks to the undue influence of the gas cartel and its vocal lobbying on public policy, and the overdue need for donation reform,” Buckley said.