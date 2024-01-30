Australia’s oil and gas industry has backed growing moves across the nation to cut taxpayer funding to an activist group following a scathing assessment of its conduct by the Federal Court.

Australian Energy Producers (formerly APPEA) on Tuesday said it was “ridiculous” for federal or state taxpayers to fund the Environmental Defenders Office (EDO) after its recent unprofessional behaviour was exposed.

Rejecting its case against the Santos-operated Barossa gas project, the Federal Court found that EDO’s evidence and claims were “confection” or “construction” and were “so lacking in integrity that no weight can be placed on them”.

The Australian government is funding the EDO under a four-year grant for A$2 million (US$1.32 million) annually from 2023 to 2026.

Australian Energy Producers chief executive Samantha McCulloch said the Federal Coalition’s pledge on Tuesday to cut EDO funding if it won the next election was in the public interest.

“The taxpayer-funded environmental lawfare must end. Taxpayers have been effectively bankrolling a group that uses the courts to delay energy supplies that are urgently needed both here in Australia and in our region to support energy security and the transition to net zero,” said McCulloch.

She added that Australia’s economic and energy security cannot be held hostage by “such irresponsible actors”.

“The EDO receives millions of dollars of international funding to delay and disrupt projects that are in Australia’s national interest. It is inconceivable that Australian governments would give them a further helping hand to damage our economy.”

Australia’s Northern Territory Labor government this week also pledged to review its A$100,000 annual funding to the EDO in the wake of the court decision.

The Western Australian Liberals have also promised to cease state funding of the EDO — worth A$150,000 this year — if the party wins the next election.