Sifting dynamics in the energy markets are helping some supermajors more than others as we head towards a third quarter results season where analysts believe the companies will report cash flows racing past $100 billion.

Analysts are bullish around ExxonMobil and Repsol, while there is a more cautious view around TotalEnergies, Equinor and BP, which saw its chief executive Bernard Looney depart since its last earnings release.