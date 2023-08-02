China’s offshore modules specialist Bomesc Offshore Engineering is eyeing work in the Middle East and looking to expand within the liquefied natural gas sector as it seeks to return to profitability after a difficult start to the year.

The company said it would boost its LNG-related businesses, and venture into new energy sectors. Bomesc is moving quickly to embark on business in the Middle East by bidding for oil and gas field development work.

It acknowledged the industry is facing supply chain challenges, as yards are running at low production capacities. Also, labour shortages and the price vulnerability of raw materials and equipment will continue to plague the offshore engineering business.

Bomesc has seen its first-half earnings dive by 42% to 900 million yuan (US$125 million), hit by thin orders and high labour costs. The low earnings translated to a net loss of 71 million yuan, down by 240% year-on-year.

The company, led by chairman Peng Wencheng, attributed the lower operating income to a decrease in orders, fewer projects being completed and higher sales costs.

During the first half of 2023, the company racked up 5.33 million yuan in sales expenses, an increase of 136.33% compared with the 2.2553 million yuan in the same period last year.

High sales expenses were caused by the increase in employees' salaries and service fees, Bomesc said.

Employees salaries and service fees in the six months ended 30 June were 1.8584 million yuan and 2.5569 million yuan respectively, an increase of 153% and 217% respectively compared to one year prior.