Singapore’s offshore and marine giant Seatrium on Wednesday received approximately S$968 million (US$715 million) from Borr Drilling in respect of nine legacy jack-ups that were constructed by its subsidiary PPL Shipyard.

Borr and its subsidiaries back in October 2017 agreed to buy nine Pacific Class 400 jack-up rigs from PPL Shipyard for around US$1.3 billion and made a down payment of approximately US$500 million.

The drilling contractor subsequently took delivery of the rigs between November 2017 and January 2019, however, the mortgages secured over the nine rigs remained in force.

Seatrium on Tuesday confirmed it was expecting the S$968 million payment from Borr, which late last month both launched a US$1.5 billion senior secured notes offering and raised an equivalent of US$50 million in a private placement.

“The proceeds from the notes and equity offerings are intended to be used to repay all of its outstanding secured borrowings, including the shipyard delivery financing arrangements with PPL Shipyard,” said Seatrium.

"As of today, the funds have been received. The positive development is set to further bolster the group’s liquidity and financial flexibility," added Seatrium.

Borr in October 2022 agreed to accelerate outstanding payment totalling hundreds of millions of dollars for newbuild rigs constructed at then-Sembcorp Marine’s wholly owned subsidiary PPL Shipyard.

PPL and Borr had entered into definitive agreements relating to the deferred payments for nine rigs, which meant the drilling contractor would make earlier and higher amounts of interest payments and partial principal repayments to PPL up to 2025.

After earlier negotiations, Bermuda-headquartered Borr initially in late 2021 reached agreement to defer by two years until 2025 some of its hundreds of millions-worth of outstanding debt with Sembmarine — since renamed as Seatrium after acquiring compatriot Keppel Offshore & Marine.

The drilling contractor now has made that payment two years ahead of its due date in 2025.