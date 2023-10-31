Supermajor BP has booked $3.3 billion of underlying replacement cost profit in the third quarter of the year, the supermajor said on Tuesday, in its first financial update since the sudden exit of its chief executive Bernard Looney last month.

The result was shy of BP-provided analyst forecasts, which estimated just over $4 billion.

This time in 2022, BP’s third-quarter underlying replacement cost profit was $8.2 billion, marking a 60% drop year-on-year.

London-listed BP said the results were “impacted by a weak gas trading performance in the quarter” compared with “exceptional” trading returns in previous reporting periods.

In the run-up to the results, analysts had expected the company to underperform peers, given the high concentration of gas in its hydrocarbons portfolio. European gas fundamentals have been bearish in Europe during the summer months, owing to low demand from industry, high underground stocks and falling spot prices.

Murray Auchincloss, the acting chief executive who stepped up after Looney’s exit in September, spoke of “a solid quarter supported by strong underlying operational performance demonstrating our continued focus on delivery”.

Auchincloss added: “We remain committed to executing our strategy, expect to grow earnings through this decade, and on track to deliver strong returns for our shareholders.”

Divisional performance fell short of analyst forecasts in BP’s three main businesses.

Gas and low carbon energy posted an underlying RC profit of $1.3 billion, 80% down year-on-year and 42% short of consensus.

Oil products and operations saw third-quarter profit fall against year-ago levels by 40%, to $3.1 billion, 7% below forecasts.

The customers and products division, with profits of $2.1 billion, was 25% down year-on-year and 15% below consensus.

Consultancy Redburn Atlantic described the results of the oil products and operations and the customers and products divisions as “slightly light despite a ‘very strong’ oil trading performance in the latter”.

“Most of [the] miss is probably trading, but a disappointing set of numbers,” Redburn added.

RBC Capital Markets said in a note that the weak downstream results “suggest a weaker refining margin capture in the third quarter”.

Total hydrocarbons production in the quarter, at 1.38 million of barrels of oil equivalent per day, was slightly up against last year’s 1.32 million boepd. Both liquids and natural gas output increased.

Upstream production is expected to remain flat in the fourth quarter, while BP said refining margins should be “significantly lower”, with higher turnaround activity.

BP has maintained its production guidance for the year at unchanged, and its capital expenditure for the year to be close to the lower end of the previously provided range, of $16 billion to $18 billion.