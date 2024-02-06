UK supermajor BP surpassed expectations with an underlying replacement cost profit of $2.99 billion for the last quarter of 2023, outperforming the consensus forecast by $220 million.

The company has upheld its dividend at 7.27 cents per share, demonstrating a 10% increase from the previous year. Additionally, BP has introduced a new $1.75 billion share buyback programme.

Tuesday's quarterly results were the first to be announced under the leadership of former chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss, who was named interim chief executive last September following the abrupt resignation of Bernard Looney, who had come under fire for not fully disclosing details of personal relationships with colleagues.