The stock market reacted mildly to Tuesday evening’s surprise resignation of BP chief executive Bernard Looney, implying shareholders and analysts believe it will be business as usual under interim chief executive Murray Auchincloss, at least for the time being.
BP fallout: Who will be Looney's permanent replacement and will strategy change?
Analysts and commentators try to predict ramifications' of chief executive's resignation
13 September 2023 13:34 GMT Updated 13 September 2023 14:46 GMT
