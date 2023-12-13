UK supermajor BP will withhold any outstanding salary that former chief executive Bernard Looney was due to be awarded and will clawback part of his past bonuses, as part of the process that saw him abruptly resigning from the helm of the company in September.

BP said late on Wednesday that Looney “knowingly misled the board” when he failed to disclose the extent of his personal relationships with company employees, following two investigations into the matter that first started in 2022.

“The board has determined that this amounts to serious misconduct, and as such Mr Looney has been dismissed without notice effective on 13 December 2023,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Looney had admitted to “not being fully transparent” to the board and resigned, with chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss taking the helm as interim chief executive — a role he still covers.

As part of the dismissal, Looney’s 12-month notice period will not be observed by the company.

This implies that Looney will receive no salary, pension or benefits from the date of his dismissal, and will not be paid a bonus for 2023. Additionally, his unvested performance share awards will “lapse in full” for the three relevant plans between 2021 and 2025, as will his deferred annual bonus share awards for 2021 and 2022.

BP’s board also ruled to demand “discretionary clawback” applicable from July 2022, when the first investigation into his behaviour took place. This will be in the form of 50% of the cash portion of his annual bonus for 2022, and a part of his award shares from the period between 2020 and 2022.

In total, BP calculated the full value forfeited from Looney to total over £32.4 million ($40.7 million), the company stated, including a 10% related to his dismissal and a further 3% “has been clawed back at the discretion of the board”.

The announcement on Looney’s remuneration is the most public blow between the UK oil major and its former chief executive to date. Since his leaving in September, the company has been tight-lipped — and speculation has abounded — about the extent of Looney’s behaviour and relationships with employees he had strived to keep secret.

A hunt for a new chief executive has also been ongoing, with no formal decisions having been made yet. Analysts suggested current interim chief Auchincloss could be confirmed in the top job, rather than bringing in an external candidate, to give confidence to the markets of BP remaining a steady ship.

Sources in conversation with Upstream in the aftermath of Looney’s departure said other potential favourites include Carole Howle, head of BP’s trading and shipping; Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath who leads gas, power and renewables; Gordon Birrell from production and operations; and Emma Delaney at customers and products.