Petrobras has wrapped up the sale of a cluster of onshore fields in Brazil, making true to its word to proceed with divestments where contracts had already been signed.

The Brazilian state-controlled oil company left the markets on jitters following a government decision in late February to suspend all of the company’s asset sales to conduct a review of the nation’s energy policy.

The move was interpreted as a sign Petrobras would no longer continue with ongoing negotiations for the sale of dozens of pending assets.