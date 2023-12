A multi-billion dollar takeover bid for Australia's Origin Energy, led by a consortium of Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management and US-based investor EIG, has failed with Origin shareholders snubbing the deal.

The takeover was designed to give Brookfield and EIG a big boost in the Australian liquefied natural gas sector in which Origin has a 27.5% interest in the Australia Pacific LNG project which is majority owned by ConocoPhillips.