Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP) has launched legal action against Sapura Energy in the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), seeking damages from the Malaysian company relating to two contracts for work offshore Brunei.

Sapura Energy confirmed that BSP has issued separate notices of arbitration to its subsidiaries Sapura Fabrication and Sapura Offshore, relating respectively to the Salman field development and the PRP-7 Pipeline Replacement Project.