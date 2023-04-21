Multinational oilfield services giant SLB posted a net profit of $934 million for the first quarter of 2023, up 83% on the year.

Buoyed by higher oil prices, the Houston-headquartered company reported revenues of $7.7 billion, up 30% year-on year and $200 million above investment banking company TD Cowen's forecast for the quarter.

“I am very pleased with our start to 2023. We delivered strong year-over-year revenue growth and margin expansion at a scale that instills further confidence in our full-year financial ambition,” chief executive Olivier Le Peuch said.

The quarter was defined by “strong activity dynamics offshore and in the broader international basins”, he added, highlighting well construction and production systems as the segments that enjoyed most growth.

Le Peuch said a slight decrease in income from the previous quarter, was less pronounced than the historical trend as seasonal effects were partially offset by robust activity gains.

SLB's revenue in North America grew 4% sequentially, its eighth consecutive quarter of growth and revenue in this region jumped 32% from the same period last year.

In the first quarter, SLB repurchased about 4.4 million shares of stock for a total of $230 million. The company is optimistic about the second quarter.

“Looking ahead to the second quarter, we expect strong growth with seasonal recovery in the Northern Hemisphere, capacity expansion projects in the Middle East that are in various stages of ramp-up, and robust activity in Asia and Sub-Sahara Africa. This growth scenario provides support for broad sequential margin expansion across the Divisions and geographies," Le Peuch said.

The company, formerly known as Schlumberger, rebranded last year to expand its focus on the energy transition.