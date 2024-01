Floating production contractor BW Offshore has rejected an offer for its 22.5% shareholding in its related company BW Energy, an international oil and gas production player.

The offer for its 22.5% shareholding was from its own major shareholder BW Group.

BW Offshore said on Wednesday it had “resolved not to accept the offer” of Nkr27 ($2.60) per share for its 58,111,461 shares in BW Energy.