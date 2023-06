Embattled Capricorn Energy will become a pure-play independent focused only on its Egyptian assets, after deciding to exit all other countries, including Mexico, without even seeking farm-out partners.

Three months ago, after a year of turmoil involving failed takeover deals by Tullow Oil and NewMed Energy, Capricorn appointed a new board that decided to cut jobs and costs by quitting the exploration game and relying solely on Egypt to grow the business.