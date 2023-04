Earnings season is getting under way and — while a cooling in commodity prices and new windfall taxes in Europe have lowered expectations — oil majors’ profits will still be ample enough to pour fuel on the debate that is raging over how to spend a growing pile of cash.

Compared with the blistering quarterly earnings posted by supermajors in 2022, Barclays analyst Lydia Rainforth expects a more subdued start to this year.