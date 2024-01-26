Financially beleaguered Malaysian contractor Barakah Offshore is looking for a cash buyer for its pipelay barge Kota Laksamana 101 (KL 101) and a quick sale is needed as it has a looming settlement with EXIM Bank.

Barakah has a target price of $11.4 million cash for the KL 101.

The contractor last July entered into a commissioning agreement with an auctioneer for the online auction of the barge. However, that agreement has now lapsed without a sale being made.

Barakah noted that, over the past six months, it has explored alternative avenues for the disposal of the KL 101.

“In assessing its options, the company had decided to not renew the commissioning agreement for the time being to enable us the flexibility to explore any potential offers or opportunities that may arise prior to obtaining shareholders’ approval for the proposed disposal,” the contractor informed via Bursa Malaysia (the Malaysia Stock Exchange).

Barakah added that it envisages it will decide on the final mode of the disposal — whether through a direct disposal to a third party or by undertaking an auction process — after obtaining its shareholders’ approval for the proposed disposal.

“We will consider, amongst others, the prevailing market conditions, as well as the asking prices for the KL 101 barge at the material time,” the company conveyed.

Barakah last month confirmed it was seeking a minimum cash consideration of $11.4 million for the vessel. Over the past year, the contractor had explored four proposals — both formal and informal — from prospective buyers of the KL 101, but these proposals came to nothing.

The company last June appointed compatriot TS Maritime as its technical consultant for the auction and, the following month, appointed Zhejiang Shipping Exchange Company as the auctioneers and Zhoushan Yi Ge Ship Auction Company as the trustees for the auction process.

Then on 12 December, Barakah and the auctioneers agreed the terms of the public auction via online bidding with the auction date set 30 days hence. The starting price for the shallow and medium water depth accommodation and pipelay barge KL 101 was $11.4 million.

The company said vessel was to be delivered on an “as-is-where-is” basis in its current state and condition. The barge will be delivered “free of cargo and free of stowaways” with its class maintained without condition/recommendation, free of average damage affecting the vessel’s class, and with its valid classification certificates and national certificates.

The 10,367-deadweight tonne KL 101, which was built in 2011 by Malaysia’s Grade One Marine Shipyard, has been idle since September 2019.

Barakah in 2012 invested 334.607 million ringgit ($70.73 million at the current Forex rate) in the vessel, while TS Maritime last September assessed its fair value $15.27 million. Barakah has an outstanding settlement of $11.28 million owing to EXIM Bank, which is due in April 2024.

The cash-strapped contractor is classified as a Practice Note 17 (PN17) company by Bursa Malaysia Securities, which hosts the local stock exchange. PN17 is triggered when shareholders’ equity on a consolidated basis is less than 50% of a company’s share capital.