US liquefied natural gas exporter Cheniere Energy reported a strong increase in quarterly earnings despite lower total margins and higher provisions for income tax.

Cheniere posted a net profit of $1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2023, up 85% from $741 million in the same period last year. Net revenues fell 49% to $4.1 billion due to lower prices.

Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at $1.85 billion in the second quarter and topped estimates from analysts at Stifel.

“The outstanding financial, commercial and operational results announced today are a product of our team’s commitment to safe, efficient and strategic execution throughout the second quarter,” said Cheniere chief executive Jack Fusco.

The company also raised its full-year consolidated adjusted EBITDA to a range of between $8.3 billion and $8.8 billion.

During the three months that ended in June, Cheniere signed several new long-term contracts representing an aggregate of up to about 76 million tonnes of LNG with expected delivery from 2026 to 2049.

Fusco also highlighted the company successfully completed a planned maintenance turnaround at the Sabine Pass LNG export terminal.