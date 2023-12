Chevron has outlined a capital expenditure of $16 billion for 2024, an almost 14% increase in spending compared with this year.

The US energy giant said in a statement on Wednesday that it expects “organic capital expenditure range of $15.5 billion to $16.5 billion for consolidated subsidiaries and an affiliate capex budget of about $3 billion for 2024”

The company previously unveiled capital expenditure of $14 billion for this year.