US supermajor Chevron has reported a 48% drop in net earnings to $6 billion in the second quarter, but highlighted a strong performance by its upstream oil and gas division led by record Permian basin production.

Reported earnings of $6 billion and adjusted earnings of $5.8 billion compared to $11.6 billion and $11.3 billion in the same quarter last year.

A telling comparative statistic was cash flow from operations of $6.3 billion compared to $13.8 billion a year ago, illustrating the drop in realised oil and gas prices.

Production of oil and gas in the quarter was slightly higher year-on-year at 2.96 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, including record Permian basin production of 772,000 boe per day.

“Our quarterly financial results remain strong, and we returned record cash to shareholders,” said Mike Wirth, Chevron’s chief executive.

"The company has delivered more than 12% ROCE (return on capital employed) for eight straight quarters and returned $7.2 billion to shareholders in the quarter, an increase of 37% from the year-ago period."

The company’s board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.51 per share.

“Strong execution resulted in record Permian basin production this quarter,” added Wirth, and Chevron is increasing its investments in the US with the recently-announced all-share agreement to acquire PDC Energy.

Chevron said capital expenditure in the second quarter of 2023 was up 18% from a year ago primarily due to higher investment in the US.