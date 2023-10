US supermajor Chevron, fresh from announcing its $53 billion acquisition of Hess this week, reported “solid” third-quarter results, with profit and revenue adjusting to a lower commodity price world in 2023 than a year earlier.

The New York-listed giant reported earnings of $6.5 billion, compared with $11.2 billion in the third quarter 2022, on revenues of $54.08 billion, down from $66.4