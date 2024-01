US supermajor Chevron is looking to divest some of its North American upstream assets as the company realigns its portfolio following its recent $53 billion acquisition of compatriot Hess.

Chevron confirmed it has decided to market its entire 70% operated working interest in the Duvernay shale and tight play in Alberta, Canada.

The company said it has a strong position in the Duvernay and is proud of its performance there.