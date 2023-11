US oil and gas company ConocoPhillips on Thursday posted an almost 40% drop in third-quarter net profit compared to the same quarter of last year, driven by lower energy prices globally after the astronomic gas prices in Europe in August 2022.

The Texas-based player registered a net income attributable to ConocoPhillips of $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, down 38% from the $4.5