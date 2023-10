ConocoPhillips is considering making an offer for privately held CrownRock, an energy producer in the Texas part of the Permian basin, Reuters reported on Thursday.

CrownRock is valued at between $10 billion and $15 billion, sources told Reuters.

The company’s investment bankers have asked interested parties to submit their initial offers next week. Diamondback Energy, Devon Energy, Marathon Oil and Continental Resources are also studying potential bids, according to the report.