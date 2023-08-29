Chinese offshore contractor Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) has posted impressive financial results for the first half of the year, showcasing growth across key indicators.

The company's operating income reached 14.442 billion yuan ($2 billion), increasing 23.08% year-on-year.

The surge in revenue was further complemented by a net profit of 983 million yuan, which is year-on-year growth of 103.81%.

As of 30 June, COOEC had total assets amounting to 43.541 billion yuan with net assets attributable to shareholders of 24.2 billion yuan.

In the first half this year, the company’s offshore engineering, procurement and construction contracts totalled 17.858 billion yuan, up 20% from the first six months of 2022.

Total contract awards for 2023 are forecast to be between 25 billion and 28 billion yuan ($3.4 billion to $3.8 billion).

During the first half of the year, COOEC managed a portfolio of 70 projects, including 23 newly launched initiatives. A total of 12 projects were completed and delivered during the period, a record high.

COOEC, led by chairman Wang Zhangling, has outlined an ambitious plan for the second half of 2023. The company aims to complete and launch 13 offshore projects, carrying a total steel weight of 200,000 tonnes.