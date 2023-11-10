Angola's authorities have rubber-stamped Afentra's acquisition of key shallow water assets in the country's prolific Congo basin.

The London-listed player said Luanda has approved the acquisition from state-owned Sonangol P&P of a 14% stake in Block 3/05 and a 40% interest in Block 23, deals which were originally announced in April 2022 and July 2023, respectively.

Africa-focused junior eyes access to untapped discoveries
 Read more

Afentra is now working with Sonangol to finalise the formal completion of this acquisition which is anticipated to occur this quarter.