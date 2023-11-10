Angola's authorities have rubber-stamped Afentra's acquisition of key shallow water assets in the country's prolific Congo basin.

The London-listed player said Luanda has approved the acquisition from state-owned Sonangol P&P of a 14% stake in Block 3/05 and a 40% interest in Block 23, deals which were originally announced in April 2022 and July 2023, respectively.

Afentra is now working with Sonangol to finalise the formal completion of this acquisition which is anticipated to occur this quarter.