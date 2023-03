Danish giant AP Moller-Maersk has sold its final energy business seven years after setting out on a historic strategy shift.

AP Moller Holding, a private company owned by Maersk’s founding family, has agreed to pay $685 million for support vessel specialist Maersk Supply Service (MSS).

Maersk has been moving away from energy for several years after deciding to pivot from being a shipping and energy conglomerate to become a logistics and container shipping company.