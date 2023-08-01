Deep-water drilling giant Transocean narrowed its net loss in the second quarter, and has a positive outlook for its high-specification assets and services.

The company reported a net loss of $165 million, $0.22 per diluted share, compared to a $465 million loss, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Revenues of $729 million were higher than the $649 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Improved revenues were due primarily to increased activity for rigs that returned to work after being idle in the first quarter, the start of operations for the newbuild drillship Deepwater Titan and $19 million of revenues associated with the early termination of Transocean Endurance and Transocean Barents, partially offset by reduced activity for two rigs that were idle in the second quarter of 2023.

Off to work: the drillship Deepwater Titan is working for Chevron in the US Gulf. Photo: TRANSOCEAN

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was $237 million compared to $217 million in the prior three months, while cash flows from operations were $157 million versus a comparative negative $47 million in the first quarter of 2023.

The company's contract backlog is $9.2 billion.

Transocean chief executive Jeremy Thigpen said the company was continuing to benefit from increased demand for its fleet of high-spec floaters. The additional $1.2 billion of backlog came at a weighted average dayrate of approximately $456,000.

“As evidenced by our customers contracting rigs well in advance of their programmes and committing to long-term contracts, the outlook for our high-specification assets and services remains robust.”