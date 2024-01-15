Oslo-listed drilling contractor Dolphin Drilling is appealing a UK Court of Appeal loss regarding a legacy tax case, a court ruling that the company said has potentially significant ramifications for assets within UK territorial waters.

The judgement handed down on Friday by the Court of Appeal found in favour of the UK government’s HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC). The value of the tax claim is £9.9 million ($12.63 million), which together with interest and costs of £2.9 million to date now totals £12.8 million.

“We are extremely disappointed to note the decision of the Court of Appeal which finds in favour of HMRC, and which overturns the judgements in the First-tier Tax Tribunal and Upper Tribunal; not only in the court’s interpretation of the case but also in a fundamental shift in interpretation of the language in the relevant legal test which has potentially significant ramifications for assets within UK territorial waters,” commented Dolphin’s chief financial officer, Stephen Cox.

Dolphin on 28 November in its third quarter 2023 earnings release report admitted the estimated possible unprovided tax exposure arising from the tax issue with the HMRC was in the order of £9.9 million.

However, given that the contractor had successfully defended its position at the First Tier Tribunal in September 2020 and at further appeal in August 2022, Dolphin believed that “based on professional advice it has received and the finding in its favour on both occasions to date” that no further tax liability would arise.

The company on Friday said it had taken steps to immediately appeal the court’s latest decision, which based on procedural outcomes at each stage of the appeal process could take a number of months — or potentially years — until a final outcome is reached.

Article continues below the advert

“Our legal teams have advised the position to be appealable and as such Dolphin Drilling has immediately taken steps to seek permission from the Courts to appeal this decision. We will continue to defend our position,” said Cox.

The drilling contractor added it would provide further updates to the market as information becomes available.

Dolphin in its Q3 2023 results confirmed that the company also has “a number” of historic open tax inquires, which are contingent liabilities and contingent claims held in the group’s subsidiary in Brazil, Dolphin Drilling Perfuracao Brasil. Although the group’s operations and trading in Brazil ended in 2014, tax inquiries and appeals relating to the period from 2012 to 2014 continue to be in progress.