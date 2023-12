Brazilian independent Enauta has agreed to acquire a pair of natural gas fields from local energy giant Petrobras in the country’s prolific Santos basin.

Enauta also announced separately it has purchased the Cidade de Santos floating production, storage and offloading vessel from Japan’s Modec.

The deal with Petrobras is worth $35 million and covers the Urugua and Tambau offshore fields, as well as the 178-kilometre pipeline infrastructure connecting the developments to the Mexilhao platform.