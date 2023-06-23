Italian energy giant Eni and its Norwegian subsidiary Vaar Energi are to acquire UK-headquartered upstream independent Neptune Energy in a $4.9 billion deal, with a portfolio of low-emissions gas-oriented operations in Western Europe, Indonesia, Australia and North Africa.

Neptune was founded in 2015 by Sam Laidlaw and is currently owned by China Investment Corporation, funds advised by Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners, and certain management owners.

Eni will acquire Neptune’s entire portfolio except its assets in Norway and Germany.