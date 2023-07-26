Norwegian energy giant Equinor has, as expected, earned significantly less income in the second quarter of 2023 primarily as a result of lower received prices for its produced oil and gas.

The company’s results came in a little weaker than analysts had forecast due in part to its exploration and production performance in Norway.

Chief executive Anders Opedal said: “Equinor delivered solid earnings in a quarter affected by turnarounds and energy prices down from the extraordinary levels last year.

"We have increased the production capacity on Johan Sverdrup and achieved record production from the field. Our international portfolio had strong production in the quarter. We continue with significant capital distribution and expect a total distribution of $17 billion in 2023.”

Net income of $1.83 billion was 73% less than the second quarter last year, and more than $3 billion less than the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted core operating profit of $7.54 billion, down from $17.6 billion a year earlier, compared with the $7.64 billion predicted by Equinor’s own consensus figures.

The report was also noteworthy for the significant debut dividend Equinor collected from its ownership of Danske Commodities.

Equinor paid Euro 400 million in a 2018 deal and collected Euro 1.5 billion in dividend thanks to Danske Commodities riding high energy prices in 2022.

Analysts at Jefferies pointed to adjusted earnings from E&P Norway coming in below expectations due to lower gas volumes and higher than projected costs. Results from Equinor’s E&P International business were ahead of market projections.

Equinor realised a price for piped gas to Europe of $11.5 per million British thermal units and a liquids price of $70.3 per barrel, which was down by 58% and 34%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Average daily oil and gas production of 1.99 million barrels of oil equivalent for the second quarter of 2023 was slightly above the 1.98 million boepd during the same period last year.

Strong liquids (oil and condensate) production in the latest quarter was offset by gas production in Norway being reduced by planned maintenance, the temporary shutdown of the Hammerfest LNG facility and fields connected to the third-party operated Nyhamna gas process facility.

In terms of capital distributions to shareholders in this year’s second quarter, Equinor decided on an ordinary cash dividend of $0.30 per share, and to continue with the extraordinary cash dividend of $0.60 per share. In addition, there will be a third tranche of share buy-backs of $1.67 billion.

The company said high tax and capital distribution payments in the quarter reflected the strong 2022 results.

Based on the last year's earnings, Equinor paid two Norway tax instalments in the quarter totalling $10 billion which was an increase of $5.2 billion in taxes paid compared to the first quarter.

In the second half of the year, Norwegian tax instalments are related to expected 2023 results and consist of three instalments of around $3.75 billion, reflecting the lower price environment of the current year compared to 2022.

After taxes, Equinor's capital distribution to shareholders and investments, net cash flow ended at negative $10.8 billion for the second quarter.

Analysts at Bernstein said following the tax payments Equinor “remains one of best balance sheets in global energy sector”.