Equinor has cut its full-year oil and gas output guidance while recording a third-quarter profit ahead of analysts’ expectations.

The strong showing allayed investor concerns that the Norwegian energy giant would be a “laggard” among oil majors this earnings season due to its large gas portfolio and lack of downstream operations.

Analysts were calm in their initial reactions to the reduced output guidance, suggesting they are in line with expectations, instead focusing on the forecast-topping results, where net profit was more than one-fifth ahead of consensus.