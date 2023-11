Equinor has struck a deal to sell its entire Nigerian upstream business, including a key stake in Chevron's big Agbami oilfield in OML 128, to indigenous player Chappal Energies.

However, the agreement has the potential to be scuppered because it is subject to pre-emption rights.

Africa Oil, which together with BTG holds an interest in Agbami partner Prime, recently expressed an interest in Equinor's holding.