French engineering and construction company Technip Energies saw its order intake increase to €9.5 billion ($10 billion) in the first nine months of this year, buoyed by renewed global contracting activity and a historic liquefied natural gas award from Qatar.

Technip Energies, while reporting its financial results for the first nine months of 2023, noted that its order intake in the nine-month period this year, rose by up to 250%, compared to the €2.7