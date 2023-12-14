Spanish energy giant Repsol has been hit by the largest-ever fine imposed by the UK regulator, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), for flaring and venting greenhouse gas without consent from three of its offshore fields in the country.

The NSTA on Wednesday confirmed that Repsol had been fined £160,000 ($202,164) for flaring and venting breaches amounting to more than 73 tonnes of gas from its Auk North, Fulmar and Halley fields. The total comprises 46.8 tonnes of hydrocarbon flaring and 26.8 tonnes of hydrocarbon venting.

The agency said this record fine “recognises that Repsol’s failure undermines public trust and confidence in the industry and raises questions about the company’s attention to, and investment in, regulatory compliance”.

Upstream has approached Repsol for comment on the matter.

The NSTA added it has repeatedly told the UK oil and gas industry that meeting regulatory obligations is vital for sustaining the industry’s social licence to operate and has the potential to undermine public confidence.

Operators in the UK North Sea almost halved their flaring between 2018 and 2022, which saw total greenhouse gas emissions reduced by 23% over those four years, according to the regulator.

Article continues below the advert

Repsol, which operates the Fulmar facility in Central North Sea, had received short-term flare and vent consents since January 2019 to cover necessary work associated with the post-cessation of production activities at the Fulmar, Auk North and Halley fields.

Since July 2020, these short-term consents had noted that the main users of the Fulmar platform were now third parties, and that the Fulmar facility had been providing oil and gas processing facilities for third parties.

On 1 July last year, the NSTA informed Repsol that there were no longer valid consents in place for its three offshore fields and that if the company continued to flare or vent after its consent had expired the previous day, this would be a failure to comply with regulatory requirements.

“Reducing emissions and meeting regulatory requirements is absolutely essential if industry is going to maintain its social licence to operate. Repsol has engaged with the NSTA to learn from its failings on this occasion and taken steps to ensure it does not happen again,” said Jane de Lozey, NSTA’s director of regulation.

“We will continue to ensure that operators comply with regulations in the North Sea and will not hesitate to take action on the occasions that they do not. The NSTA is always ready to work with operators to ensure they remain in compliance or bring them back into compliance.”

The NSTA explained the financial penalty handed down to Repsol was decided by reference to its guidelines, which states that a penalty should be effective in addressing the underlying cause of the failure to comply, dissuasive of future failure to comply and proportionate to the significance of the failure.

Repsol North Sea Limited, formerly known as Repsol Sinopec North Sea Limited, must pay its £160,000 fine to the NSTA within 30 days of the sanction notice, which was issued on 5 December.

The maximum fine that the authority could have been imposed under the UK’s Energy Act 2016 is £1 million.

The highest fine the NSTA had previously issued was £150,000 to EnQuest for flaring an excess 262 tonnes of gas at the Magnus field over two days in late 2021, despite knowing that it did not have the necessary consent in place.

Meanwhile, Equinor was fined £65,000 for flaring at least 348 tonnes of gas above the amount permitted on the Barnacle field between June and November 2020; and Spirit Energy has had to stump up £50,000 for exceeding the maximum allowed production volumes from the Rhyl and Ceres fields from 2018-2020 and 2019-2020 respectively.