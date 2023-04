The executive salaries of top oil and gas producers in the US and Europe have been released over the past month, highlighting how the companies are recovering from the dramatic decline during the Covid-19 pandemic that took hold in 2020.

Although supermajor ExxonMobil is massively ahead of the pack in total compensation for its chief executive Darren Woods at $35.91 million in 2022, UK supermajor BP had the highest increase in relative compensation among top producers.