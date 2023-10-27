ExxonMobil posted earnings of $9.1 billion in the third quarter of the year, as the company increased production in the period and is gearing up to carry out a major takeover of fellow US oil and gas producer Pioneer Natural Resources.

In its latest financial update released on Friday, ExxonMobil showed earnings fell sharply from the $19.7 billion it recorded at this time last year, at a time of extreme market volatility that the company was able to capitalise on.

Nevertheless, quarterly earnings increased by $1.2 billion against the second quarter and remain at a historically high level, supported by high production, rising oil prices and bullish fundamentals for energy prices.

The company said the quarter saw “reliable operating performance of an advantaged portfolio”.

Cash flow from operations was $16.0 billion in the quarter, slightly ahead of analysts' consensus of $13.8 billion. Free cash flow was $11.7 billion in the period.

Earnings per share stood at $2.27, against consensus of $2.36. Analysts at RBC Capital Markets said the difference was likely due to weaker chemical margins.

Chief executive officer Darren Woods said the company added some 80,000 net oil equivalent barrels per day of new production in the last quarter “to support global supply”.

Woods spoke of “record refining throughputs, delivering big projects at first-quintile cost and schedule, and exceeding planned structural cost savings while reducing emissions intensity”.

High oil prices and refining margins supported earnings in the quarter. These were offset partially by weaker margins in chemicals and trading timing effects.

Third quarter shareholder distribution stood at $8.1 billion, comprised of $3.7 billion in dividends and $4.4 billion in share buybacks.

To date, the company has put $13.1 billion into share repurchases, and confirmed its target to hit $17.5 billion in buybacks in 2023.

The company announced a dividend per share of $0.95 to be paid in the fourth quarter, an increase of 4%.

ExxonMobil said it expects its capital and exploration spending to sit at the top end of the guidance range between $23 and $25 billion.

Rising production

The company delivered an additional 80,000 bpd of output in the quarter, across its assets in the Permian basin, Guyana and Mozambique Coral LNG.

In Guyana, where ExxonMobil just announced another significant oil discovery in the Stabroek block, the company said it expects 2023 gross production to achieve 380,000 bpd. The estimate is 20,000 bpd higher than earlier projections, due to an earlier start-up of the Payara field and higher output from debottlenecking of other facilities in the area.

Payara is now scheduled for start-up in November this year, with first output to be included in the fourth-quarter production.

ExxonMobil said its portfolio mix is “improving” with growth in liquids volumes from the Permian and Guyana assets. This is offsetting divested volumes that primarily included natural gas.

Earlier this month, the company shook the energy industry by announcing it was taking over shale rival Pioneer Natural Resources in a $59.5 billion deal, placing the US oil giant in a dominant position in the Permian basin of western Texas and New Mexico.

The addition of Pioneer would bring some 700,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of volumes to ExxonMobil, effectively doubling the latter’s Permian output.

Together, ExxonMobil and Pioneer would be by far the largest producer in the Permian, followed by Chevron and ConocoPhillips, Redburn calculated based on 2022 output data.